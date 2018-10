A rescue team searches for bodies under the ruins of a house in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2018 after a devastating earthquake hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A rescue team carries out identification tasks of bodies before sending them for a mass burial at Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2018 after a devastating earthquake hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A rescue team searches for bodies under the ruins of a house in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2018 after a devastating earthquake hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

An announcement for a missing person is stuck to a wall at Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2018 after a devastating earthquake hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A rescue team searches for bodies under the ruins of a house in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2018 after a devastating earthquake hit Sulawesi onSept. 28, 2018 and triggered a tsunami. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

The earthquake followed by a tsunami that devastated Indonesia's Sulawesi island had so far left a death toll of 1,763 with at least 5,000 people still missing, officials said Sunday.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake that triggered a tsunami on the island nine days ago had also left rescue workers and officials trying to determine how many people were still missing after several villages were destroyed, disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.