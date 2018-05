Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi looks on during an official welcoming ceremony at the Army pavilion in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

At least five people died and around 11 are missing after a bridge collapsed in a river that flows through the region of Kashmir in northern Pakistan, sources from the rescue teams told EFE.

A group of university students were on a field trip Sunday when the bridge over the Jagran Nullah river collapsed, spokesperson for the Pakistani National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Reema Zuberi told EFE.