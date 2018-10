Afghan security personnel secure the area after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a polling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan police officer shadow outside a polling center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 21, 2018, where an explosion killed four people and injured 12 others a day earlier. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

At least five people, plus a suicide bomber, were killed and 12 others were wounded on Saturday in a Taliban car bomb attack in front of a police base in Maidan Wardak province in eastern Afghanistan, an official source told EFE.

At 8.30am a suicide bomber detonated a vehicle laden with explosives as a car carrying police personnel was passing by in the regional capital Maidan Shar, said the spokesperson of the provincial governor, Rahim Mangal.