General Santos City (Philippines), 16/10/2019.- Firefighters try to extinguish fire in a burning mall caused by a Magnitude 6.4 earthquake in General Santos city, Philippines, 16 October 2019. According to local reports, several people are injured after the magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Philippines. (Terremoto/sismo, Incendio, Filipinas) EFE/EPA/RIC TARTADO

At least five people were killed and 60 injured after a magnitude-6.4 earthquake on the island of Mindanao, southern Philippines, local media reported Thursday.

In Tulunam, North Cotabato province, a seven-year-old girl died in a house collapse due to the earthquake, the epicenter of which was located 22 kilometers from the city. EFE-EPA