An investigator looks over the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a strip mall parking lot in Santa Ana, California, Aug. 5, 2018, killing the five occupants. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

A small plane crashed Sunday near a shopping center in Santa Ana, California, killing at least five people, local authorities reported.

Firefighters and ambulances were dispatched to the shopping center in the town of Costa Mesa, after the plane crashed in the parking lot.