View of the maximum security prison known as La Tolva, in the municipality of Morocelí, department of El Paraiso, Honduras, 17 June 2021. EFE / Gustavo Amador

Military personnel prepare to enter the maximum security prison known as La Tolva, in the municipality of Moroceli, department of El Paraiso, Honduras, 17 June 2021. EFE / Gustavo Amador

Relatives of prisoners await information at the entrance of the maximum security prison known as La Tolva where a brawl took place, in the municipality of Moroceli, department of El Paraiso, Honduras, 17 June 2021. EFE / Gustavo Amador

Paramedics admit an injured inmate to the University School Hospital after the brawl in La Tolva prison, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 17 June 2021. EFE / str

At least five people were killed and another 39 injured during a brawl Thursday in a maximum security prison in eastern Honduras, the president of the Association of Relatives of the Deprived of Liberty, Delma Ordonez, reported.

"There are 39 people injured, 15 of them were transferred to the Hospital Escuela, in Tegucigalpa, and there are five confirmed deaths in the prison," Ordóñez told reporters.