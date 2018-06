View of an improvised weapon on a cobblestone barricade during the 45th day of protests against Daniel Ortega's government on Jun. 1, 2018, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua (Nicaragua) ). EFE / Jorge Torres

A young woman speaks about her alleged assault by unknown people during the 45th day of protests against the government of Daniel Ortega, Jun. 1, 2018, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua (Nicaragua). EFE / Jorge Torres

A young man shows a would on his arm after he was allegedly shot by unknown people during the 45th day of protests against Daniel Ortega's government, Jun. 1, 2018, in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI), in Managua (Nicaragua) ). EFE/Jorge Torres

At least five people were wounded in Managua Friday after an alleged attack by the Sandinista youth in the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of Nicaragua (UPOLI).

People in the Nueva Libia area told Efe that a group of young Sandinistas came on foot to try to attack the barricades they erected more than a month ago to defend themselves from looting.