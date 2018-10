Afghan ambulance workers shift a wounded woman to hospital after a mine explosion which was deployed in the entrance gate of a poling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least five people were killed and 118 injured as a series of violent attacks and explosions hit Afghanistan, namely the capital Kabul and the northern province of Kunduz, as parliamentary elections got underway Saturday.

In Kabul, blasts killed at least three people and injured 78 others.