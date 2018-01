An Afghan soldier stands guard outside a Mosque as worshippers as they arrive for Eid al-Adha prayers in Herat, Afghanistan, Oct. 26, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

At least five people were killed and 45 wounded Tuesday in mortar shelling against a crowded market in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, officials said.

The attack was carried out from a nearby area under Taliban control shortly after 11 am on a local market in the Khwaja Sabz Posh District where hundreds of people were shopping, provincial government spokesperson, Javid Baidar, confirmed to EFE.