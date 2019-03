Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a high-rise building in Banani area of Dhaka, Bangladesh, 28 March 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

At least five people were killed and 65 others were injured as a deadly blaze razed a 22-storey skyscraper in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka on Thursday, sparking fears of a new tragedy, similar to one that killed several people almost a month ago in the same city.

"Five people are confirmed dead so far and 65 others are injured. The injured have been taken to different hospitals," a spokesperson for the fire service control room, Mohammad Russel, told EFE.