A handout shakemap made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hitting around 54km north east of Bandar-e Lengeh, Iran, 02 July 2022. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10km at 2:02 am local time. EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Two men stand among the rubble of their home in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, in Sayeh Khosh village, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, 02 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ABDOL HOSSEIN REZVANI

A woman (L) sits outside the rubble of her house in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake, in Sayeh Khosh village, Hormozgan province, southern Iran, 02 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ABDOL HOSSEIN REZVANI

At least five people have been killed and dozens injured on Saturday in three shallow earthquakes of that shook southern Iran, state media reported.

Another 49 people were injured, according to Mojtaba Khalidi, the spokesperson of the country's emergency organization, cited by the official Fars news outlet.