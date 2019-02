Indian paramilitary personnel guards near a temporary barricade during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary personnel patrols near a closed market during a shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Feb 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least five rebel fighters were killed in a major gunfight with government forces at a village in the troubled Indian Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Some eight civilians were also injured when police used tear-smoke shells, pellet or bird-shots fired with pump-action shotguns, and batons to disperse a protesting mob.