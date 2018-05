Kashmiri people carry the body of civilian Asif Ahmad Mir from hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least five insurgents and one civilian were killed in a clash with Indian security forces in the Shopian district of Kashmir, raising the death toll to nine in the past 24 hours in the region.

A teenage civilian, identified as Asif Ahmad Mir, died in the hospital in Srinagar, after he was injured in the clash in Shopian, an epa journalist reports.