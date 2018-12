People waiting for more information stand in front of the gate of the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, 20 December 2018. At least one miner was killed in the blast and another ten were seriously injured, according to local media reports. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

A vehicle of the mining rescue squad passes the gate of the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, 20 December 2018. At least one miner was killed in the blast and another ten were seriously injured, according to local media reports. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

Mining rescue workers walk at the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, 20 December 2018. At least one miner was killed in the blast and another ten were seriously injured, according to local media reports. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

A hearse leaves the CSM coal mine near Czech-Polish border in Karvina, Czech Republic, 20 December 2018. At least one miner was killed in the blast and another ten were seriously injured with ten more still missing, according to a spokeperson of the OKD company which own the mine. Local media report of five killed miners. EPA-EFE/LUKAS KABON

At least five people died late Thursday in an accident at a coal mine in the eastern Czech Republic, which also caused about a dozen injuries, while eight miners are still missing, the state owned mine operator Ostrava-Karvina Mines (OKD) said.

The incident, caused by a methane explosion about 800 meters underground, occurred late Thursday at the CSM mine, located near the city of Karvina, about 300 kilometers east of Prague.