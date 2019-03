Women sweep the pavement at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A man uses a mobile phone as he walks next to a destroyed vehicle at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People gather at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu has killed at least five people and injured three others, police told EFE Thursday.

The explosion struck the city center, near a security checkpoint that protects the country's presidential palace and the national theater, said Abdelrahman Bidar, a police officer who was present at the site of the attack