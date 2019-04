Sudanese protesters take part during a rally against the Sudanese government of President Omar al-Bashir outside the shuttered Sudanese embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

At least five protesters were killed during recent anti-government demonstrations in Sudan, a doctors’ committee linked to the opposition reported Sunday.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said in a Facebook post that dozens of others were injured in the fresh protests that broke out Saturday against the rule of President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in power for some 30 years.