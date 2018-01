A handout photo made available by the Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Ministry shows a burnt passenger bus on a road between Samara and Shymkent about 10 km from Kalybai village in the Irgiz district of the Aktobe (Aktyubinsk) region in Kazakhstan, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Ministry / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Committee for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan's Internal Affairs Ministry shows a passenger bus burning on a road between Samara and Shymkent about 10 km from Kalybai village in the Irgiz district of the Aktobe (Aktyubinsk) region in Kazakhstan, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan Internal Affairs Ministry

At least 52 people were killed Thursday as a bus caught fire on a highway in western Kazakhstan, according to authorities in the Central Asian republic.

Five people, including two drivers, survived the accident that took place at around 10.30 am (0430 GMT), spokesperson for the Kazakh Emergency Situations Committee, Ruslan Imankulov, told local media.