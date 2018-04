An official stands at the scene of a train accident in Salzburg, Austria, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

An official stands at the scene of a train accident in Salzburg, Austria, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

At least 54 people sustained minor injuries early Friday when two trains collided at the main railway station of the western Austrian city of Salzburg, public broadcaster ORF reported.

The accident occurred at 4:45 am when the two trains, one coming from Zurich, Switzerland, and the other from Venice, Italy, collided while traveling at an estimated speed of 25 kilometers per hour (15 miles per hour).