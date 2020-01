Protesters hold a list with the names of social leaders murdered since 2016 during a demonstration, in Bogota, Colombia, 26 July 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Congressmen hold photographs of social leaders killed during the installation of the new session of the Colombian Congress, in Bogota, Colombia, 20 July 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

At least 555 social leaders were killed in Colombia between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 31, 2019, according to the Ombudsman's Office on Tuesday, with 15 more cases from November and December still being verified.

"There are at least 555 homicides in the last four years that left a deep wound in the human rights and democracy of Colombia," said Ombudsman Carlos Alfonso Negret in a statement published on the social media networks of the organization. EFE-EPA