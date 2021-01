Members of Indonesian rescuers carry the body of an earthquake victim pulled out from the ruin of a collapsed building hit by the 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 16 January 2021. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS

People rest inside a makeshift shelter in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 17 January 2021. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS

A man rides his motorbike past collapsed houses in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, 17 January 2021. EPA-EFE/IQBAL LUBIS

At least 56 killed, over 800 injured in Sulawesi earthquake

At least 56 people were killed and 826 injured as a result of a shallow magnitude-6.2 earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported Sunday as search efforts continued.

The earthquake struck West Sulawesi province at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2.28 am Friday while residents were sleeping, and has forced 15,000 displaced people to shelter at 15 evacuation points set up by authorities. EFE-EPA