A man sits in his damaged shop near the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

A man shows blood stained papers for voters regisrtation at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

People shift an injured victim of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan police officer inspects the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Blood stained voters' registration papers are seen on the ground at the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least 57 killed in attack on voter registration center in Afghanistan

At least 57 people were killed and 119 injured Sunday in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul, government sources said.

Public health ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Majroh said the rescue operation at the site of the attack was complete and the toll not expected to rise further.