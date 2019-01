Indian activists hold placards during a protest march against the alleged persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority in New Delhi, India, Sep. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Rohingya refugee children select clothes from relief material at a temporary settlement after a fire broke out in their makeshift settlement in Madanpur Khadar, in New Delhi, India, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

At least 57 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh from India in the last five days to escape deportation to Myanmar where they face persecution, Bangladeshi authorities said Tuesday.

"Since last Friday, 57 Rohingyas came here from India. We gave them food and necessary items before sending them to the UNHCR transit camp, where new arrivals are usually kept," Kutupalong refugee camp in-charge Rezaul Karim told EFE.