Members of the elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) stand guard as part of the security sweeps at the martyrs monument Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Indian Prime Minister and Visva Bharati university chancellor Narendra Modi (R), Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (C), and Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Bannerjee (L) attend the convocation of Visva Bharati University at Santiniketan, 150km north of Kolkata, Eastern India, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

At least 58 have been killed and around 3,300 arrested in the last 10 days as part of an anti-drug campaign in Bangladesh that was launched beginning of the month, police sources said on Friday.

"So far 20 drug dealers have been killed in gunfights with the Rapid Action Battalion since the operation started. This includes a drug dealer in Dhaka today," said Mizanur Rahman, senior assistant director of the RAB, an elite unit of the Bangladesh police.