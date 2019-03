A boy stands next to a home that was damaged in heavy rains in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

A man stands next to a home that was damaged in heavy rains in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 02 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Flash floods that struck southern Afghanistan have left at least 59 people dead and another 143 injured, while some 2,000 homes have been destroyed, officials said Monday.

Kandahar and Helmand in the south and Farah in the west were the provinces affected most by the floods that hit the nation following heavy rain on Saturday.