Afghan security officials take position after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials respond to an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization 'Save the Children' in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials take position in a nearby building after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials take position in a nearby building after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An Afghan woman flees the area after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan security officials take position in a nearby building after an attack on the headquarters of the non-governmental organization Save the Children in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 6 dead, 20 injured in attack on Save the Children in Afghanistan

At least six people were killed and 20 others were injured Wednesday in a suicide attack on the headquarters of the NGO Save the Children in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan, officials said.

The attack, claimed by the Islamic State terror organization, began at 9.10 am and was followed by clashes between assailants and Afghan security forces.