Indian people watch as rescue work continues at the site of a train accident at Rae Bareli Uttar Pradesh, India, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Indian authorities wrapped up rescue operations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a train derailed, killing at least six people, and injuring around 25.

The accident occurred around 6:30 am on Wednesday near Rae Bareli when several coaches of a New Delhi-bound train derailed, a National Disaster Management Authority official, Niraj Kumar told EFE.