Iraqis carry a coffin containing a victim of the car bomb attack in Qayyara town, 60 km southern Mosul city, north of Iraq, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

Iraqis pray over coffins containing victims of the car bomb attack in Qayyara town, 60 km southern Mosul city, north of Iraq, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH

Iraqi policemen inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Qayyara town, 60 km southern Mosul city, north of Iraq, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMMAR SALIH BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least six people were killed on Tuesday and 35 injured in a car bomb attack at a market in northern Iraq, a police source told EFE.

Police Capt. Sabah al-Bayati said the attack took place in the town of Qayyara in southern Nineveh province, around 50 kilometers south of the city of Mosul.