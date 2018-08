A paramilitary soldier stands guard as coal miners wait for the recovery of their fellows after the mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

Coal miners protest against the poor working conditions after a coal mine collapsed in Quetta, Pakistan, May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAYYAZ AHMED

At least six people were killed and eight were still trapped following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the police told EFE Monday.

The accident occurred Sunday night after an explosion in a mine in Sanjdi area, about 79 kilometers (49 miles) from the city of Quetta, the provincial capital, said city police spokesperson, Aziz Sadique.