Ricardo Antoque recovers books from his home following a fire in Manila, Philippines, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

At least 6 dead after residential building fire in Manila

Firefighters in a central district of the Philippines' capital city Manila on Wednesday were investigating the cause of a residential building fire that killed at least six people, including three children.

Residents of neighboring homes were searching for salvageable materials in the charred debris of a house in Tondo, a working-class port area of Manila, after the fire broke out on Tuesday, an epa-efe journalist reports.