Security and rescue personnel inspect the site of a train derailment at the town of Bouknadel, 20km north of Rabat, Morocco, Oct. 16 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least six people have died and around 72 were injured Tuesday when a train derailed between the Moroccan capital Rabat and the city of Kenitra on the North African country's Atlantic coast, emergency services told EFE.

Officials said the death toll was expected to rise given the severity of some of the injuries.