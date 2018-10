A video-grab released by Pablo D.F. YouTube Channel of flash floods affecting the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PABLO D. F. YouTube Channel

Members of the Civil Guard and the Municipal Police control the traffic around the Majorcan town of Sant Llorenc, after the flood that has occurred this afternoon and that has caused the overflow of the torrent that passes in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE/Atienza

People prepare to spend the night at the Manacor's Miguel Angel Nadal sports centre after they have been evacuated because a torrent overflows causing three people dead at Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA/Atienza

Two policemen search for victims in the beach of Sillot, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

Two local policemen look at a vehicle destroyed by the floods in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atienza

At least six people have been killed in heavy flooding after torrential rain and fierce storms hit the eastern portion of Spain's Balearic island of Mallorca, emergency services said Wednesday.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit the affected areas later in the day and police confirmed to EFE earlier that rescue efforts to locate nine others declared missing in the adverse weather conditions were ongoing.