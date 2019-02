Indonesian rescuers carry a survivor of the the collapsed illegal gold mine at Bakan village, in Bolaang Mongondouw, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Feb.27, 2019 EPA-EFE/ADWIT B PRAMONO

Indonesian rescuers carry a survivor of the the collapsed illegal gold mine at Bakan village, in Bolaang Mongondouw, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Feb.27, 2019 EPA-EFE/ADWIT B PRAMONO

At least six people have been killed after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Indonesia's Sulawesi island as emergency teams were on Thursday trying to rescue another 35 miners missing after the accident.

Authorities have rescued 19 miners since the collapse which took place on Tuesday while the missing miners are feared to be buried under the debris in Bolaang Mongondow area of Indonesia's northern province.