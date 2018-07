A poster of exiled Afghan Vice-President Abdul Rashir Dostum on a car window as security guards escort his convoy after his arrival at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Jul. 22, 2018. A few minutes after Dostom's arrival a suicide attacker targeted his convoy. EPA-EFE FILE/JAWAD JALALI

A suicide attack on an Afghan intelligence convoy traveling towards Kabul on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded six others, an official source told EFE.

The attack took place at 5 am local time (0.30 GMT) in the fifth police district of the capital when a Taliban suicide bomber detonated explosives hidden in his vehicle as the NDS convoy passed by, police spokesperson Hashmat Stanekzai said.