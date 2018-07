Filipino soldiers wait for their order to board a Navy ship that will take them to Basilan during a send off ceremony held inside the Philippine Navy Headquarters in Manila Philippines, on Sept. 5, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE F. ALQUINTO

At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed on Tuesday in a suicide car bombing on Basilan, a small island in the southern Philippines.

The governor of Basilan province, Jim Saliman, told local media that there are indications pointing to militant group Abu Sayyaf as the perpetrator.