Medics wait at a Russian medical center at al-Dweir temporary residence that was prepared by the government to host civilians willing to leave the besieged Ghouta area in Damascus, Syria, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian government soldiers and volunteers of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent wait for civilians and injured people willing to leave the besieged Ghouta area at the designated humanitarian corridor, al-Wafidin Camp in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A damaged building near the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta as seen from the countryside of Damascus, Syria, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOUSSEF BADAWI EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

At least six civilians, including a girl, were killed on Saturday in bombings carried out by unidentified aircraft against areas in Eastern Ghouta, the besieged rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, explained that the bombings targeted the towns of al-Mohamadiya and Beit Sawa, but did not say whether they took place before or after the 9 am start of the daily five-hour ceasefire that has been applied by Syrian government forces since Tuesday.