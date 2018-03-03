At least six civilians, including a girl, were killed on Saturday in bombings carried out by unidentified aircraft against areas in Eastern Ghouta, the besieged rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, explained that the bombings targeted the towns of al-Mohamadiya and Beit Sawa, but did not say whether they took place before or after the 9 am start of the daily five-hour ceasefire that has been applied by Syrian government forces since Tuesday.