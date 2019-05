Indonesian riot police officers stand guard during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results outside of the Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian riot police officers stand guard during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results outside of the Election Supervisory Board (Bawaslu) building in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian protesters clash with the police during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian protesters throw stones during a clash with police during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian protesters throw stones during a clash with police during a protest following the announcement of the presidential election results in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

At least 6 people die in protests against Widodo re-election in Indonesia

At least six people have died and 200 were injured in clashes on Wednesday between police and people protesting the re-election of Indonesia's president, Joko Widodo.

The governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, provided the latest information to reporters after visiting Tarakan hospital in the center of the capital city, while police sources told EFE that at least 60 people had been arrested.