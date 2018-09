At least six Iraqi police officers were killed Tuesday and eight wounded in two bomb attacks in the northern province of Saladin, a day after government forces launched an operation against alleged militants in the area, a police source told EFE.

Police Lt. Col. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim said the first explosive device killed five officers and wounded four as they were riding in a federal police vehicle in the al-Fatha area, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of the provincial capital Tikrit.