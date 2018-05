A car halts as a lightning strikes from storm-clouds, on the outskirts of Delhi, India, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HARISH TYAGI

At least 60 people died and dozens were injured due to thunderstorms that have lashed three states in northern India over the last 48 hours, Disaster Management Authority officials told EFE on Tuesday.

15 people died and 10 were injured by storms overnight in different districts in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to Sanjay Kumar of the State Disaster Management Authority.