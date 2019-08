A view of the destruction after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

People survey the destruction after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

Afghan health workers carry a wounded man into the hospital after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A view of a broken window plane of a wedding hall after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

The shoes of the victims of the suicide bomb attack lay at the wedding hall after an overnight suicide bomb explosion that targeted a wedding reception in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/HEDAYATULLAHAMID

An Afghan woman who has lost his husband and two sons grieves at the door of the hospital, after a suicide attacker exploded his vest in a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

"Sixty-three people (were) martyred and 182 others wounded, including women and children, in last night’s suicide bombing incident in Kabul," the capital's police spokesman Ferdawas Faramarz told EFE Sunday.