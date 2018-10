Afghan firefighters wash the blood of victims after an explosion hit a polling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jawad Jalali

A dead body is transported on a vehicle after an explosion hit a polling center in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jawad Jalali

At least 67 people were killed - 27 civilians, 9 members of the security forces and 31 insurgents - and 126 injured in 193 attacks carried out throughout Afghanistan by the Taliban, who had threatened to target Saturday's parliamentary elections, which were held three years late.

The 193 attacks against security forces and polling centers began at around 7 am and continued until at least 6 pm, Deputy Interior Minister Akhtar Mohammad Ibrahimi told a press conference.