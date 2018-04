Indonesian police officers on a road roller vehicle destroy bottles of alcohol during an anti-illegal alcohol campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

An Indonesian official burns marijuana during an anti-illegal alcohol and drugs campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 15, 2015. EPA/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian police officers on a road roller vehicle destroy bottles of alcohol during an anti-illegal alcohol campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 15, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

At least 68 people in Indonesia have died in April as a result of drinking adulterated alcohol, while the authorities continue to investigate the matter, sources said Tuesday.

West Java province is the region where most fatalities have been registered, with a total of 37 victims aged between 20 and 51 years old, according to hospital officials.