Families fleeing escalating violence in Deraa sit near temporary tents on the southwestern borders of Syria, on June 21, 2018.

At least seven civilians were killed in bombings carried out by the Syrian army and government forces against several areas in the southern province of Deraa, activists reported Saturday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that five civilians, including one woman, were killed and several were wounded in the army's bombings against the towns of al-Sahwa and Jasm, located in the east of the province.