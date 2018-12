Kashmiri Muslims attend the funeral procession of slain militant Zahoor Ahmad Thoker at Sirnoo in Pulwama, Kashmir, Dec.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

People mourn next to the body of slain civilian Murtaza at Prichoo in Pulwama, Kashmir, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people watch the funeral procession of slain militant Zahoor Ahmad Thoker from a window at Sirnoo in Pulwama, Kashmir, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

At least seven civilians were killed in the restive Indian region of Kashmir on Saturday after security forces opened fire on a group of protesters allegedly trying to protect a group of rebels from a shootout.

A local hospital confirmed the civilian deaths to EFE just after the clashes, in which a number of people were injured.