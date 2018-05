At least seven people including three police officers were killed and 12 injured in an attack carried out by four Taliban insurgents against a police station in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province.

The attack began at 5 am when a rebel detonated a mini-truck full of explosives against the rear wall of a police station in Pul-e-Alam, the regional capital, while three other attackers followed him, Logar police spokesperson Shapoor Ahmadzai told EFE.