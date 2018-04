An official briefs journalists at the scene of twin suicide bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

A man who was injured in a bomb blast is moved to a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least seven people have died and 20 others have been wounded in two explosions in the central part of the Afghan capital which hosts the NATO headquarters and offices of several international nonprofits, an official source told EFE Monday.

The spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Public Health, Wahidullah Majroh, confirmed to EFE the number of victims taken to hospitals in the area so far.