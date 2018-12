A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the site of a high speed train accident as firefighters try to rescue the victims, in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MEHMET ALI OZCAN/ANADOLU AGENCY

Firefighters try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Firefighters and medics try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, Dec 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Firefighters try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Firefighters and medics try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Firefighters and medics try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least seven people died and 46 others were injured early Thursday when a high-speed train crashed in Turkey's capital Ankara, according to authorities cited by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The accident occurred when a high-speed train that left Ankara at 6.30 am for Konya collided with a locomotive, Ankara Governor Vasif Sahin said.