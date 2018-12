People carry a wounded person into an ambulance at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali security officers gather at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A victim is carried into an ambulance at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least seven people were killed and another 11 were wounded on Saturday in two explosions near the National Theatre of Somalia in the capital Mogadishu.

Somali security officers gathered at the scene of the twin explosions, while emergency services personnel carried victims into ambulances, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist present.