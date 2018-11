Mexican army troops were deployed to the town of Filo de Caballos, in Guerrero state, on Nov. 12, 2018, to help provide security for local residents against criminal elements who had brought local activities to a standstill. EFE-EPA/Jose Luis de la Cruz

Self-defense personnel were patrolling the town of Filo de Caballos, in Mexico's Guerrero state, on 12 November 2018, when at least seven people were killed and another five were injured in the Mexican municipality of Eduardo Neri, in a clash between community police and alleged criminals. EFE-EPA/STR

At least seven people died and five others were wounded in the Mexican town of Eduardo Neri in a lengthy shootout between community police and presumed criminals, the Guerrero State Community Police Front (FPCEG) reported Monday.

The violence erupted when at least 3,000 FPCEG members entered the Guerrero community of Filo de Caballos on Sunday afternoon and took control of security in the area, which had been besieged by criminal groups.