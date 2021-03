People leave with their belongings after their houses were destroyed in a fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, 22 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/TANBIRUL MIRAJ RIPON BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A massive fire in the Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh left least seven people dead and tens of thousands without without a roof over their heads, the authorities said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 3.20 pm on Monday in Balukhali area in Cox's Bazar district and was brought under control early Tuesday, the regional fire service chief, Shahadat Hossain, told EFE. EFE-EPA