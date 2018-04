At least seven people were killed and 35 were wounded on Sunday in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in western Kabul, government sources said.

The attack took place at around 10 am in the Qala-e-Nazir area of the capital city, when a suicide attacker detonated his explosives next to people queuing to register to vote, Kabul Police spokesperson Hashmatullah Stanekzai told EFE.